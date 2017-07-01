Saturday, July 1, 2017
Home > Phuket > Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

Yamaha WaveRunner jet ski
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Soldiers in Phuket were dispatched to Patong, Kata and Karon this week to ramp up efforts to get jet-ski operators to abide by the beach rules and no longer occupy beach sands during the day, when the beaches are to be left clear for use by tourists.

Following orders from Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, soldiers on Tuesday (June 27) found four operators at Kata Beach with their jet-ski towing vehicles on the sand.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

TN
