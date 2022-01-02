Woman with 3 jabs has Omicron in Nakhon Si Thammarat
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The first Omicron case in Nakhon Si Thammarat is a Bangkok accountant who had already received three coronavirus vaccine shots, authorities said on Saturday.
The 26-year-old employee of Kasemrad Hospital in Bangkok had travelled from the capital with a niece to attend the funeral of her grandfather in tambon Chalong of Sichon district, Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Kaisorn Wisitwong said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nujaree Rakrun
BANGKOK POST
