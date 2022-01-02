January 2, 2022

Woman with 3 jabs has Omicron in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd

COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Photo: Karina Fuenzalida / Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / flickr.CC BY-SA 2.0.




NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The first Omicron case in Nakhon Si Thammarat is a Bangkok accountant who had already received three coronavirus vaccine shots, authorities said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old employee of Kasemrad Hospital in Bangkok had travelled from the capital with a niece to attend the funeral of her grandfather in tambon Chalong of Sichon district, Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Kaisorn Wisitwong said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

