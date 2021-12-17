December 17, 2021

AstraZeneca to be main vaccine for unvaccinated, Pfizer used as booster for those with two AZ jabs

19 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.




Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has unveiled its vaccination regimen for the month of January for unvaccinated over 18s and those who have appointments for second doses and those who want booster shots.

People over 18, who have not yet been vaccinated, will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first and second doses, AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Sinovac and AstraZeneca for the first and second doses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Lisa Of BLACKPINK Named One Of World’s Most Admired Women In 2021

15 mins ago TN
“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans

Prayut Thanks Thais As Vaccination Nearly Reaches 100 Million Doses

24 hours ago TN
Nora Dance performed by Nora Thummnit Thaksin University Group at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre in Thailand

Nora Dance Becomes World’s Cultural Heritage

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport vehicle of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand

Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison

9 mins ago TN
Karen village in Thailand

Myanmar People Flee Battle to Thailand

12 mins ago TN
Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Lisa Of BLACKPINK Named One Of World’s Most Admired Women In 2021

15 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca to be main vaccine for unvaccinated, Pfizer used as booster for those with two AZ jabs

19 mins ago TN
College of Arts, Media and Technology (CAMT) at Chiang Mai University

Chiang Mai May Have Omicron Infection

23 mins ago TN