AstraZeneca to be main vaccine for unvaccinated, Pfizer used as booster for those with two AZ jabs









Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has unveiled its vaccination regimen for the month of January for unvaccinated over 18s and those who have appointments for second doses and those who want booster shots.

People over 18, who have not yet been vaccinated, will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first and second doses, AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Sinovac and AstraZeneca for the first and second doses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

