CHIANG MAI, Dec 16 (TNA) – The northern province may have Omicron infection as a household was in close contact with an Omicron case.

It was reported that the public health office of Chiang Mai’s Saraphi district found people close to an Omicron case at a house in Moo 5 village of Nong Phueng sub-district in the evening of Dec 14. Access to the house will be restricted until Dec 28.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

