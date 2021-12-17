Prayut launches prototype 5G hospital at Siriraj
BANGKOK (NNT) – 5G technology and cloud AI are now being used to improve illness prevention and delivery of other healthcare services. The collaboration between Siriraj Hospital, the NBTC, and China’s Huawei is also aimed at streamlining public access to treatment.
Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a prototype hospital project at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, where 5G technology is being used to create a world-class smart hospital. 5G, cloud AI, and digital disruption technologies will now be used to increase access to tertiary care for people in remote areas, as well as to prevent illnesses and improve health rehabilitation services. The project will become a prototype for a new model of medical services within the global public health circle.
