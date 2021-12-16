Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast









BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Ten people are feared drowned and 29 others believed missing in a tragic migrant boat accident near the beach of Tanjung Balau in the Malaysian state of Johor, the local rescue service said on Wednesday, adding that about 21 migrants have been pulled to safety by rescuers.

“The bodies of four women and six men washed up to shore while 19 other men and two women were rescued. The boat’s 29 other victims are still missing. A search and rescue operation is ongoing to find them”, a spokesperson for the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said, as quoted by the newspaper Star.

Sputnik International

