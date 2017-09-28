Malaysia: Johor Sultan Stops Laundromat’s Muslim-Only Policy

The sign greeting customers in his shop had created a national ruckus, but the owner of a “Muslim-friendly” laundromat in Malaysia’s Johor state on Wednesday dropped his policy excluding people of other faiths, when the local Sultan ordered him to apologize and be inclusive.

The 40-year-old owner said he was carrying out his duty as a Muslim, adding that non-Muslims could visit other nearby laundromats, which are known as launderettes in multi-religious Malaysia, according to local media accounts of the controversy that lasted several days and lit up social media.

A board in front of the man’s shop had proclaimed that it was “Muslim-friendly.”

“This laundrette only serves Muslim customers due to issues of purity. Any inconveniences are deeply regrettable. Please leave your shoes before entering,” the sign said.

Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar put an end to this on Wednesday when he spoke out vehemently against the laundromat’s exclusionary policy.

“I cannot accept this nonsense. This is Johor, which belongs to Bangsa Johor and it belongs to all races and faiths. This is a progressive, modern and moderate state,” the sultan of the southern Malaysian state, which borders Singapore, told The Star. “Bangsa” means “race” in Malay.

“This is not a Taliban state and as the Head of Islam in Johor, I find this action to be totally unacceptable as this is extremist in nature.”

The Sultan ordered state Islamic authorities to investigate the matter.

“I want the owner to apologize to me and the people of Johor. He has made Johoreans very angry and embarrassed because this is not the Johor we want.”

“The owner has gone against the vision of a united, harmonious, moderate and tolerant Johor. If he still insists on carrying on the Muslim-only practice, he can leave Johor. I suggest he set up shop in Afghanistan. His thinking is sick and goes against everything that Johor stands for,” His Majesty said according to The Star report.

Full story: BenarNews

Razlan Rashid

Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.