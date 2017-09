BANGKOK, 27 September 2017 (NNT) – Visitors are flocking to Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall before it closes for renovations on October 1st.

People lined up to witness the beauty of the throne hall’s architecture and interior decor. Many visitors reportedly marveled at its well-preserved appearance. The site will remain open to the public for another three days.

