A 76-year old woman was safely plucked from the bottom of a 15-metre deep well by rescue workers in Muang district of Phatthalung province on Wednesday.

The victim, Mrs Choey Thongwan, later told officials that, before the accident, she felt tired after having gathered rubbish and weeds to be burned and took a rest by sitting on the cement cover of a well.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS