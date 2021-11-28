Siriraj Hospital cautions against renewed COVID outbreaks in December after resurgence in Europe









BANGKOK (NNT) – Europe is now experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks, notably in Austria, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Italy. In Thailand, respected public health figures are also expressing concerns about a potential resurgence of outbreaks in December amidst cooler weather and increased movement of people.

Prof. Prasit Watanapa, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, explained that the World Health Organization is highly concerned about the spread of Covid in Europe at the moment and warned that 500,000 deaths could be incurred by March unless urgent action is taken. He said studies show that outbreaks on one continent will spread to other continents in due course, but the death rate will be less than last year as the majority of people have been vaccinated.

