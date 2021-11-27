Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook
A 49-year-old Frenchman known for making fun of the Thai junta said on Saturday he was denied re-entry when he landed in Phuket and faces deportation.
Y. M., who posted a video mocking the now-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) in 2019, returned to Phuket from France. He was told by immigration officials that he was prohibited from entering because he was deemed a threat to national security.
Wassayos Ngamkham
