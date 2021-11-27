November 27, 2021

Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook

3 mins ago TN
Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials. Photo: Media Center, Government of Thailand.




A 49-year-old Frenchman known for making fun of the Thai junta said on Saturday he was denied re-entry when he landed in Phuket and faces deportation.

Y. M., who posted a video mocking the now-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) in 2019, returned to Phuket from France. He was told by immigration officials that he was prohibited from entering because he was deemed a threat to national security.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

