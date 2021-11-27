More vaccination centers now provide mRNA jabs









Thai health authorities are now gearing up their effort to achieve the 1 million dose COVID-19 vaccination target through a more proactive approach. The Ministry of Public Health has now increased the availability of mRNA jabs at more vaccination centers, providing easier access to this specific vaccine type for anyone who prefers it.

The Ministry of Public Health is now addressing issues that have slowed down the country’s vaccination uptake, one of which is a preference for the mRNA vaccine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said Thai people who are still waiting for their vaccine appointment with private hospitals can instead get vaccinated with government-provided mRNA jabs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

