November 27, 2021

More vaccination centers now provide mRNA jabs

24 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thai health authorities are now gearing up their effort to achieve the 1 million dose COVID-19 vaccination target through a more proactive approach. The Ministry of Public Health has now increased the availability of mRNA jabs at more vaccination centers, providing easier access to this specific vaccine type for anyone who prefers it.

The Ministry of Public Health is now addressing issues that have slowed down the country’s vaccination uptake, one of which is a preference for the mRNA vaccine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said Thai people who are still waiting for their vaccine appointment with private hospitals can instead get vaccinated with government-provided mRNA jabs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook

4 mins ago TN
Hydro Nanogel bathing your pets

Hydro-Nanogel, an Innovative Bath-substituting Product for Clean, Cuddly, and Healthy Pets

25 mins ago Chulalongkorn University
Tourism Authority of Thailand

Thailand is considering launching the TAT Coin, a token for tourists

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook

4 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

More vaccination centers now provide mRNA jabs

24 mins ago TN
Hydro Nanogel bathing your pets

Hydro-Nanogel, an Innovative Bath-substituting Product for Clean, Cuddly, and Healthy Pets

25 mins ago Chulalongkorn University
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Phuket woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

47 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht

53 mins ago TN