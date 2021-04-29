Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces





BANGKOK (NNT) – Mandatory to wear a face mask when outside home is now enforced in 63 of the 77 provinces in the country, under regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19, an increase from 56 provinces where the requirement already applied.

The Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that the rule has been extended to include the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Roi Et; the central plains provinces of Sing Buri and Nakhon Sawan; and the southern province of Chumphon.

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand



