BANGKOK, April 26 (TNA) – Fifty provinces ordered to wear masks when going outside and violators will be fined.

Among all of those provinces are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Tak, Sukhothai, Phuket, Songkhla, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Phitsanulok and Kanchanaburi.

