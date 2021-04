Daily COVID-19 infections in Thailand fell to 1,871 today (Thursday), below 2,000 for the first time since April 23rd, while 10 additional fatalities were also recorded, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Cumulative infections, since April 1st, which marked the start of the third wave of the pandemic, are 34,707, with 94 fatalities.

By Thai PBS World