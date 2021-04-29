April 29, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
The vaccine being moved to the temperature control room.

The vaccine being moved to the temperature control room. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.


AstraZeneca’s plan to produce its Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand has made significant progress and the first batch of vaccines will be ready for delivery to the government by June.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Siam Bioscience as a manufacturing facility for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The company, together with Siam Bioscience, has been working tirelessly to ensure that the facility is on track to safely deliver supply to support the national vaccination campaign. The collaboration with the Thai government and the FDA has facilitated the swift but careful progress with the manufacturing plant over the past few months, according to a statement issued by AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand reports 1,871 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Thursday

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Initial COVID-19 Vaccination for 16m People To Start on May 1

18 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 1,871 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Thursday

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Initial COVID-19 Vaccination for 16m People To Start on May 1

18 mins ago TN