Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June





AstraZeneca’s plan to produce its Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand has made significant progress and the first batch of vaccines will be ready for delivery to the government by June.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Siam Bioscience as a manufacturing facility for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The company, together with Siam Bioscience, has been working tirelessly to ensure that the facility is on track to safely deliver supply to support the national vaccination campaign. The collaboration with the Thai government and the FDA has facilitated the swift but careful progress with the manufacturing plant over the past few months, according to a statement issued by AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd on Wednesday.

Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

