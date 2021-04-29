Bangkok cabbie relieved stress by firing stones at cars, buses, restaurants





A 48-year-old taxi driver charged with using a slingshot to fire stones at buses, cars and restaurants in Bangkok has told police he was stressed out and felt a need to vent his feelings.

Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested at a rented room in Suksawat area late Wednesday night, Pol Lt Gen Phukphong Phongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST



