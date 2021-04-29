April 29, 2021

Bangkok cabbie relieved stress by firing stones at cars, buses, restaurants

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


A 48-year-old taxi driver charged with using a slingshot to fire stones at buses, cars and restaurants in Bangkok has told police he was stressed out and felt a need to vent his feelings.

Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested at a rented room in Suksawat area late Wednesday night, Pol Lt Gen Phukphong Phongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST


