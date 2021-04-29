April 29, 2021

Thais evacuated as fighting continues along Myanmar border

Mae Hong Son town in north west Thailand

Mae Hong Son town in north west Thailand. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / flickr.


Mae Hong Son (NNT) – Thai villagers by the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son have again been evacuated as fighting between the KNU and Myanmar military continues near the border.

Around 70 villagers of Baan Tha Ta Fung by the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son were the latest to be evacuated to a safer area, as fighting between the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Myanmar army continues on the Myanmar side of the border.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


