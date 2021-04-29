Thais evacuated as fighting continues along Myanmar border





Mae Hong Son (NNT) – Thai villagers by the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son have again been evacuated as fighting between the KNU and Myanmar military continues near the border.

Around 70 villagers of Baan Tha Ta Fung by the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son were the latest to be evacuated to a safer area, as fighting between the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Myanmar army continues on the Myanmar side of the border.

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

