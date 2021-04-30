April 30, 2021

50 infected by COVID in Khlong Toei, central Bangkok

Klong Toey District, Bangkok

Slum in Khlong Toei District, Bangkok. Photo: Libera Knabino.


At least 50 people in a Khlong Toei community in central Bangkok have been confirmed as being infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced on his Facebook page that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention had used an express analysis mobile unit to test 925 residents in the community on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


