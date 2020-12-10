After-hours nightclub raided in Bangkok, 150 arrests

After-hours nightclub raided in Bangkok, 150 arrests1 min read
About 150 Thai and foreign customers were arrested at a pub operating after hours in a street off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok’s Watthana district in the early hours of Thursday.
The Insanity nightclub on Soi Sukhumvit 11 in Klong Toey Nua area was raided about 3am by officials from the Department of Provincial Administration’s law enforcement operations centre, aided by territorial defence volunteers.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS