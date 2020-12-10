After-hours nightclub raided in Bangkok, 150 arrests





About 150 Thai and foreign customers were arrested at a pub operating after hours in a street off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok’s Watthana district in the early hours of Thursday.

The Insanity nightclub on Soi Sukhumvit 11 in Klong Toey Nua area was raided about 3am by officials from the Department of Provincial Administration’s law enforcement operations centre, aided by territorial defence volunteers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

