Medic in Bangkok is among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today





Thailand recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), 17 of whom are arrivals from abroad and in state quarantine and one locally-transmitted case.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media today that the new locally transmitted case is a 29-year old medic at a private hospital in Bangkok, who was working in alternative state quarantine, adding that she was in close contact with another medic who had earlier been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

