December 10, 2020

Medic in Bangkok is among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), 17 of whom are arrivals from abroad and in state quarantine and one locally-transmitted case.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media today that the new locally transmitted case is a 29-year old medic at a private hospital in Bangkok, who was working in alternative state quarantine, adding that she was in close contact with another medic who had earlier been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

