Medic in Bangkok is among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today

Medic in Bangkok is among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today1 min read
Thailand recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), 17 of whom are arrivals from abroad and in state quarantine and one locally-transmitted case.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media today that the new locally transmitted case is a 29-year old medic at a private hospital in Bangkok, who was working in alternative state quarantine, adding that she was in close contact with another medic who had earlier been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World