December 9, 2020

25 new COVID cases recorded on Wednesday, including seven more in Chiang Rai

Thai ambulance

Toyota Thai ambulance lights and siren. Photo: Jeffrey Beall / flickr.


Thailand recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases today (Wednesday), the biggest single day jump in several months. The infections are among arrivals from abroad in state quarantine, including seven Thai returnees from Myanmar’s Thachilek Township.

The new cases include two Kuwaitis, aged 31 and 71 from Kuwait, five Thais and one Swiss national arriving from Switzerland, seven Thai returnees from Thachilek in local quarantine, a Russian diving instructor from Russia in alternative state quarantine in Bangkok, a Thai woman returning from Sweden, a Thai man returning from Singapore, two Spaniards, aged 4 and 32, arriving from Turkey, two Thais returning from the US, two Koreans, aged 8 and 44, and a Japanese tourist arriving from South Korea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

