Banglamung, Chonburi- An intoxicated foreign female driver has escaped injury after her sedan slammed into a wall in Banglamung yesterday.

Rescue workers were notified of the accident yesterday early morning (December 8th) at a house in the housing estate of Soi Chaiyapruek 2, Nongprue.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts