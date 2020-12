BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – Five suspected kidnappers of a Chinese businessman were arrested while the police investigation found that the abduction was related to a conflict over spa construction.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra told a press briefing that five men were napped for allegedly kidnapping Chen Lei or Lucas from Soi Sukhumvit 39 in Bangkok on December 4.

TNA

