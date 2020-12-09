Fah Talai Jone plant proven effective in improving condition of COVID-19 patients – DTAM





Extracts from the Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) medicinal plant have proven effective in improving the condition of those infected with COVID-19, after the traditional medicine was administered during clinical trials, jointly conducted by the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj hospital, the Chulabhorn Research Institute, the Medical Science Department, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM).

Dr. Amporn Benjapholpitak, DTAM director-general, said today that the patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 within 72 hours of developing symptoms, saw their condition improve after they received the medicine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



