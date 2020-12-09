December 9, 2020

Fah Talai Jone plant proven effective in improving condition of COVID-19 patients – DTAM

Doctor in the laboratory with a biological fluids tube for analysis and sampling of virus

Doctor in the laboratory with a biological fluids tube for analysis and sampling of virus. Photo: United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.


Extracts from the Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) medicinal plant have proven effective in improving the condition of those infected with COVID-19, after the traditional medicine was administered during clinical trials, jointly conducted by the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj hospital, the Chulabhorn Research Institute, the Medical Science Department, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM).

Dr. Amporn Benjapholpitak, DTAM director-general, said today that the patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 within 72 hours of developing symptoms, saw their condition improve after they received the medicine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

