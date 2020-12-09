December 9, 2020

COVID-19 infection among 5 nurses in Bangkok contained

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Kyle Taylor / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The coronavirus infection of five nurses in Bangkok began with one of them catching it at an alternative state quarantine facility and then passing it to four colleagues outside, and it has been contained, the Disease Control Department reported on Wednesday.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director general of communicable diseases, said the first nurse infected was a 25-year-old woman who worked at an alternative state quarantine facility from Nov 24 to 27. She fell sick on Nov 29, with a runny nose and excessive phlegm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

