Four held in connection with Monday’s killing of a police officer in Pattani

Four held in connection with Monday’s killing of a police officer in Pattani1 min read
Army troops and police have apprehended four men onsuspicion of involvement in the killing of a police officer in Kok Pho district of Thailand’s southern province of Pattani on Monday night.
Informed sources say that police and military investigators, using CCTV footage, traced the motorcycle, ridden by two assailants when they killed Pol Lt Veerasak Saraporn, in front of the Kok Pho district Hospital. The bike was tracked down toTambon Nakate in Kok Pho district.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World