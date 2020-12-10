December 10, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Four held in connection with Monday’s killing of a police officer in Pattani

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.


Army troops and police have apprehended four men onsuspicion of involvement in the killing of a police officer in Kok Pho district of Thailand’s southern province of Pattani on Monday night.

Informed sources say that police and military investigators, using CCTV footage, traced the motorcycle, ridden by two assailants when they killed Pol Lt Veerasak Saraporn, in front of the Kok Pho district Hospital. The bike was tracked down toTambon Nakate in Kok Pho district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Four held in connection with Monday's killing of a police officer in Pattani 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Seven cops jailed for extorting drug dealer in Yala

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Flooding halts southern train services

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Soldier shot by motorcycle gunman in Pattani

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Seven cops jailed for extorting drug dealer in Yala

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Medic in Bangkok is among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

After-hours nightclub raided in Bangkok, 150 arrests

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Four held in connection with Monday’s killing of a police officer in Pattani

3 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners. | Newsphere by AF themes.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close