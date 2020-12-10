Four held in connection with Monday’s killing of a police officer in Pattani





Army troops and police have apprehended four men onsuspicion of involvement in the killing of a police officer in Kok Pho district of Thailand’s southern province of Pattani on Monday night.

Informed sources say that police and military investigators, using CCTV footage, traced the motorcycle, ridden by two assailants when they killed Pol Lt Veerasak Saraporn, in front of the Kok Pho district Hospital. The bike was tracked down toTambon Nakate in Kok Pho district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



