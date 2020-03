Pattaya – A Pattaya police officer and four local volunteers for police have been arrested over extortion and abduction in Pattaya.

Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and four local volunteers for police have been arrested on Saturday in Pattaya They are now in custody at the local remand prison.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

