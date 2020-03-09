Russian man in Phuket did not die from Coronavirus, report officials





PHUKET: A Russian man who died while under close care of doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital for 14 days did not die from COVID-19, Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol told the press today (Mar 9).

The man, I. K., 64, was pronounced dead from severe pneumonia at 9am on Feb 29, Dr Chalermpong explained. “He did not die from COVID-19. We did not find the COVID-19 virus in his body.”

By Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News

