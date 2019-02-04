American tourist hit by cop joins police volunteers





PHUKET: An American man has joined the tourist police as a volunteer after an incident that was filmed in which he was assaulted by a Patong traffic police officer after demanding the reason why he was fined B1,000.

The video clip, which has since gone viral, was recorded by the American, Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, and shows him repeatedly asking the police officer, Capt Phirom Srisuwan, “Why you take B1,000 from me? Tell me, why?”

By The Phuket News

