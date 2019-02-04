People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.

Phuket

American tourist hit by cop joins police volunteers

By TN / February 4, 2019

PHUKET: An American man has joined the tourist police as a volunteer after an incident that was filmed in which he was assaulted by a Patong traffic police officer after demanding the reason why he was fined B1,000.

The video clip, which has since gone viral, was recorded by the American, Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, and shows him repeatedly asking the police officer, Capt Phirom Srisuwan, “Why you take B1,000 from me? Tell me, why?”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

