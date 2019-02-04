Pattaya Beach road with city skyline

Pattaya Beach road with city skyline. Image: RussianSpy.

Pattaya

Auntie Pa The Terrible, serial thief who drugged and preyed on tourists finally caught

By TN / February 4, 2019

Pattaya – A joint police operation has resulted in the arrest of a 48 year old Petchabun woman who admitted to four cases of drugging and robbing tourists in Pattaya.

She appeared to be the same woman who was shown in an appeal for information on many websites yesterday.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

