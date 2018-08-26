Hunt on for Chiang Mai woman after drugged, robbed tourist dies





Chiang Mai police are hunting for a “pretty, short-haired” woman who allegedly drugged and robbed two tourists – an Indian and an American – and caused the death of one.

Chiang Mai police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyaphan Phattarapongsin called a meeting of investigators to try and solve the two related drugging cases.

By The Nation

