Pattaya maid held in B500,000 hotel room theft

PATTAYA: A hotel maid has been arrested on charges of stealing valuables worth nearly 500,000 baht from the room of an American tourist in this beach town.
Police said Pimsiri Boonchu, 26, of Nakhon Sawan, confessed to the charges and was taken for a crime re-enactment at the Vogue Hotel in Pattaya Klang on Saturday.
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND TRINAI CHANSRICHOL
BANGKOK POST
