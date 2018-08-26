Seven badly injured as van crashes into tree in Buri Ram





A van crashed into a tree in the ditch in the middle of a road in Buri Ram early on Saturday, injuring the driver and six passengers, police said.

Police said the van driver Saroj Ritbamrung, 38, and six passengers were severely injured and rushed to Nang Rong Hospital.

By The Nation

