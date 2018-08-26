Road Sign in Buriram
Isan

Seven badly injured as van crashes into tree in Buri Ram

By TN / August 26, 2018

A van crashed into a tree in the ditch in the middle of a road in Buri Ram early on Saturday, injuring the driver and six passengers, police said.

Police said the van driver Saroj Ritbamrung, 38, and six passengers were severely injured and rushed to Nang Rong Hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

