PHUKET: Six Chinese tourists and a tour guide escaped serious injury when the passenger van they were travelling in slammed through a roadside power pole this afternoon (June 12). However, the driver suffered what police described as “serious injuries”, but have yet to define what her injuries are.

The force of the impact shattered one power pole and the van came to a stop only when it hit the next power pole.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News