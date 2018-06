PHUKET: Police have arrested a Ukrainian man for skimming people’s accounts from ATMs in Phuket amounting to an estimated B18 million over the past four years, which police believe was used to buy two mansion villas in Phuket.

The man, Oleksandr Volvach, 38, was arrested after he was identified withdrawing funds from an ATM in Krabi at 10:47pm on Sunday, June 3, Krabi Provincial Police announced yesterday (June 11), as reported by Ch 3 News.

