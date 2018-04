PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole his ex-boss’s ATM card and somehow used it 248 times to withdraw more B6.5 million for himself.

The suspect, Witoon “Be” Buamdee, 37, was placed under arrest in Moo 4, Koh Kaew, at about 9pm on Tuesday (April 17).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News