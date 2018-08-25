His Majesty has flood victims on his mind





His Majesty the King has expressed concern for the people affected by floods around the country and has ordered the government to do its best to help them, according to the prime minister.

Government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd on Saturday quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as conveying the concerns of His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn for his subjects.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

