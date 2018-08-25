Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-Ocha
PM threatens to take legal action against some media

By TN / August 25, 2018

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday vented frustration at the media and threatened to take legal action against some of them for what he described as their unfair coverage.

“I think I have to do something (with the media). When you get attacked, you resort to defamation law. Governmental agencies have to protect their own dignity. If they did not do what the media alleged they did, then they have the right to defend themselves,” he said, but didn’t identify the media or give details about any specific issues.

