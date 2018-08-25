PM threatens to take legal action against some media





Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday vented frustration at the media and threatened to take legal action against some of them for what he described as their unfair coverage.

“I think I have to do something (with the media). When you get attacked, you resort to defamation law. Governmental agencies have to protect their own dignity. If they did not do what the media alleged they did, then they have the right to defend themselves,” he said, but didn’t identify the media or give details about any specific issues.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article