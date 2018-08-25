Thailand to host “World Skills ASEAN Bangkok 2018”





BANGKOK, 25th August 2018 (NNT) – Thailand is preparing to host the 12th ASEAN Skills Competition, which, this year, will be known as “World Skills ASEAN Bangkok 2018.” According to Labor Minister Police General Adul Sangsingkeo, it is the largest vocational education skills excellence event in the ASEAN region and is one that truly reflects global industries.

Organized by the Department of Skills Development, of the Ministry of Labor, the World Skills ASEAN Bangkok 2018 will take place at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province, from 31st August to 2nd September 2018.

