Bangkok IMPACT Arena Expo, Nonthaburi
News

Thailand to host “World Skills ASEAN Bangkok 2018”

By TN / August 25, 2018

BANGKOK, 25th August 2018 (NNT) – Thailand is preparing to host the 12th ASEAN Skills Competition, which, this year, will be known as “World Skills ASEAN Bangkok 2018.” According to Labor Minister Police General Adul Sangsingkeo, it is the largest vocational education skills excellence event in the ASEAN region and is one that truly reflects global industries.

Organized by the Department of Skills Development, of the Ministry of Labor, the World Skills ASEAN Bangkok 2018 will take place at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province, from 31st August to 2nd September 2018.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close