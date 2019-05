BANGKOK, May 15 (TNA) – Jurin Laksanavisit was elected as the new and 8th leader of the Democrat Party.

The party held a meeting for the election at its headquarters at 10am. Mr Jurin was among four candidates. The others were Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Korn Chatikavanij and Apirak Kosayodhin. Each of them had 15 minutes to air their visions to the gathering of 291 party members.

TNA

