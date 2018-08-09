DDPM says 55 provinces still wary of flooding





RANONG, 9th August 2018 (NNT) – While river levels have dropped in Ranong province, continued rain has kept inundations from subsiding, while in Ubon Ratchathani the Chi River has been rising despite a drop in the Mekong River’s water level.

The Ubon Ratchathani Flood Situation and Relief Command Center has announced that those living along the Chi River must be cautious at this time as it is being fed by waters from Roi Et and Yasothon. Levels measured at That Noi Dam Station were reported as 1.02 meters, higher than the river banks in That Noi, Koh Thong, Sahatat, Ta Hai and Na Kam Yai sub-districts. Together with flooding caused by the Mekong River, a total 1,627 households or 4,852 people have been impacted alongside 6,526 rai of land.

