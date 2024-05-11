Thai Mango sticy rice dessert

British-Thai Man Arrested after Allegedly Defaming Phuket Restaurant

A half British, half Thai man was arrested in Bangkok after he allegedly posted a defamatory review online to an Italian restaurant in Thalang after an entrance dispute.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police told the press that on Thursday (May 9th) they arrested Q suspect identified only as Mr. Alexander, 21, a Thai national (British ethnicity).

He was arrested at a condominium in Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok. The arrest follows the issue of an arrest warrant by the Phuket Provincial on August 23rd, 2023. He is being accused of importing false information into a computer system which may cause damages to another.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

