Sixty-one people died of heat stroke during the first four months of this year in Thailand, 33 of whom were in the north-eastern region.

More people in Thailand dying of heat stroke this year

Dr. Apichart Wachiraphan, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said that most of the victims were elderly but of working age, farm and manual workers in particular, with more males dying than females.

By Thai PBS World

