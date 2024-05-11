Bangkok wallet snatcher falls off bridge during pursuit

A wallet-snatcher was severely injured late Friday while attempting to evade capture by descending four metres from a pedestrian bridge just outside Sukhumvit Soi 2.

Phuket Police Apprehend Colombian Snatch Thief Targeting Russian Tourist

Pol Cpt Noppha Thongbor, deputy inspector of Lumpini police station, received a report around 11.30pm that a Myanmar man aged between 35 and 40 had stolen the wallet of an Indian tourist in Soi Nana in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!