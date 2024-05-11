Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Bangkok wallet snatcher falls off bridge during pursuit

TN

A wallet-snatcher was severely injured late Friday while attempting to evade capture by descending four metres from a pedestrian bridge just outside Sukhumvit Soi 2.

Phuket Police Apprehend Colombian Snatch Thief Targeting Russian Tourist

Pol Cpt Noppha Thongbor, deputy inspector of Lumpini police station, received a report around 11.30pm that a Myanmar man aged between 35 and 40 had stolen the wallet of an Indian tourist in Soi Nana in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply