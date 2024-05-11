Surin Island Marine National Park in Thailand

Thailand Closes Marine Parks to Combat Coral Bleaching

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has announced the closure of 12 national marine parks in response to a critical coral bleaching crisis attributed to increased sea temperatures from the El Niño climate phenomenon. The closures, which include prominent parks such as Mu Koh Chang and Ao Phang Nga, have been implemented to prevent further damage to the coral ecosystems that began showing significant signs of bleaching in April. The condition is expected to persist until July.

Officials, including Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Deputy Director-General Chidchanok Sukmongkol have been actively involved in assessing the damage.

