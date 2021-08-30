Koh Larn to reopen from August 31st, vaccinated visitors only rule appears to have been dropped
Thailand plans to acquire 2nd Generation Vaccines for COVID Mutations
BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry plans to acquire second-generation vaccines in the first quarter of next year to cope with COVID-19 mutations.
Announcing the COVID-19 vaccine procurement plan, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said that the government’s COVID-19 vaccine acquisition committee agreed that the country would no longer order first-generation vaccines but would try to buy the new vaccines that could cope with viral mutations.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA