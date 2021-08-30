Thailand plans to acquire 2nd Generation Vaccines for COVID Mutations







BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry plans to acquire second-generation vaccines in the first quarter of next year to cope with COVID-19 mutations.

Announcing the COVID-19 vaccine procurement plan, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said that the government’s COVID-19 vaccine acquisition committee agreed that the country would no longer order first-generation vaccines but would try to buy the new vaccines that could cope with viral mutations.

TNA





