  • August 30, 2021
Thailand plans to acquire 2nd Generation Vaccines for COVID Mutations

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Mr.Ch. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry plans to acquire second-generation vaccines in the first quarter of next year to cope with COVID-19 mutations.

Announcing the COVID-19 vaccine procurement plan, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said that the government’s COVID-19 vaccine acquisition committee agreed that the country would no longer order first-generation vaccines but would try to buy the new vaccines that could cope with viral mutations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Leave a Reply

