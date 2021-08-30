Airlines to resume domestic flights on September 1







BANGKOK (NNT) – After the CCSA announced the easing of lockdown measures allowing travel between provinces, six airlines comprising ThaiSmile, NokAir, Air Asia, Thai Lion Air, Thai Viet Jet, and Bangkok Airways, have indicated that they are ready to fly on September 1. Customers can check the airlines’ websites for flight schedules.

Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) President, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, today remarked that the six airports under the supervision of AOT – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, and Phuket airports – are always ready to serve.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





