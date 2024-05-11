Young Man Stabbed at Post-Graduation Party near Pattaya

At 12:30 AM, on May 11th, 2024, Pattaya Rescue Radio Center received a report of a man being stabbed in the right arm after quarreling with a group of seniors at a post-graduation party at Soi Huai Yai, Bang Lamung, Chonburi.

Pattaya relevant agencies and emergency services were dispatched to the incident scene and found a 19-year-old man, publicly identified only as Mr. Chaiyawat, who had a 30-centimeter knife stuck in his right arm.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

