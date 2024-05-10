All parties unsettled by Thaksin’s unofficial role in Myanmar’s civil war

The attempt by ex-Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to act as unofficial mediator in Myanmar’s civil war, by conducting secret talks with anti-junta opposition groups, has left all parties, including the Myanmar military junta, uncomfortable, according to Irrawaddy online.

Thaksin has also asked to visit Myanmar, to hold talks with the junta, which has not responded.

The online report stated that, in March and April, Thaksin and his team met separately with representatives of revolutionary groups, including the Karen National Union, the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), the Kachin National Organisation, and the National Unity Government (NUG), as well as the Restoration Council of Shan State.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com/

By Thai PBS World

